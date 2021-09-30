Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. 190,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,105,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $32,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

