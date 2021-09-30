AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,526 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 410,278 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.