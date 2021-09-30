Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys $247,945.20 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

