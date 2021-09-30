Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc Sells 2,330,259 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.