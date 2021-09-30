Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.77.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

