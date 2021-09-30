Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $499.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.