Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$9.11. 942,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 115.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.08.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.39%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

