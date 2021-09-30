Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 200.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $566,899 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

