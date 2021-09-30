Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

