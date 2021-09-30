Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 9,400 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TELUS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,461,000 after buying an additional 286,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,516,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,865,000 after acquiring an additional 502,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of TU opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

