Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

