Albion Financial Group UT Purchases Shares of 4,530 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.