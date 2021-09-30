Albion Financial Group UT Takes $73,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

