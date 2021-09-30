Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $153.15 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $153.15 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $213.94 or 0.00498562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 939,854 coins and its circulating supply is 715,831 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

