Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

