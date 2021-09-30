Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post sales of $32.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.01 billion and the lowest is $32.14 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $142.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $172.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.29 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $147.58 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $205.09.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

