Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $155,700.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $261.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth $6,391,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 83.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 22.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

