Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2,364.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,718 shares of company stock worth $406,270,610. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,698.53. 21,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,804.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,522.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.