Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,699.37. 26,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,522.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

