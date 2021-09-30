Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ALTR opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,318 shares of company stock valued at $29,319,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

