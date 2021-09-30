Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

NYSE ATUS opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

