Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $11.82. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 19,648 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

