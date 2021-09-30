Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $25.25

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $25.86. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 155 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $929.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.