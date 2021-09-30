Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 26,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,366,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

