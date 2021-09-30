Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $50,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

