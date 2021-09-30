ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.72

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.06. ANA shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 689 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

