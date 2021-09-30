Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 188,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE remained flat at $$14.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,852. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $776.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

