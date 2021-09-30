Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $12.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. 32,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

