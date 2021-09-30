Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CACI International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $264.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average is $256.92. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

