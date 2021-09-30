Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

