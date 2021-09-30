Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

FWRD traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

