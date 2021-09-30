Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.89 Million

Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $245.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.46 million and the lowest is $244.50 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $209.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $41,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,904. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

