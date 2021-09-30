Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,080,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,742,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

