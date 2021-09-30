Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Open Lending reported sales of $29.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 594,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,442. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $58,118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

