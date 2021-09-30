Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,020,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. 577,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,873. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

