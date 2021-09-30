Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report sales of $27.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.36 million and the highest is $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $23.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $112.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 46,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.02. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

