Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.81). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of STRO opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

