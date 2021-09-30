Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce sales of $34.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.55 billion and the highest is $35.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $144.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE HD traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,220,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,712. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.29. The firm has a market cap of $346.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

