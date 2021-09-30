Analysts Offer Predictions for Bogota Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bogota Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

