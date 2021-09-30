Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sanofi (SAN)

Sanofi (EPA: SAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/9/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAN stock opened at €83.71 ($98.48) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.09. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

