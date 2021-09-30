Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price at $19.94

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several research firms have commented on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

