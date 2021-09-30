Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) PT at $139.63

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $140.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.