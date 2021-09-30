Analysts Set Expectations for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

