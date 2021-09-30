Analysts Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) PT at GBX 315.57

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON FORT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 278.50 ($3.64). The company had a trading volume of 119,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.98. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

