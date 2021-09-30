Analysts Set ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Price Target at €12.35

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.35 ($14.52).

INGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

