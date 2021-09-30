Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $74.15

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

