Analysts Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) PT at C$50.30

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of MX opened at C$59.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.41. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$30.26 and a twelve month high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.91%.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

