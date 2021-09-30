Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $221.33

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 8.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

