Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $98.67

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,718. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.