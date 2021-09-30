Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $98.67

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of PBH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,718. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
