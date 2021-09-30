Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SuperCom (SPCB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB):

9/30/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

9/28/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/11/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,482. SuperCom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

